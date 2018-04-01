25-year-old woman, 2 daughters found charred to death in Rajasthan, suicide suspected

Anita Koted and her two daughters aged three years and six years were found dead in their house





A 25-year-old woman and her two daughters were found burnt to death in their house in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district on Sunday, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide. Anita Koted and her two daughters aged three years and six years were found dead in their house. On being informed by locals, police reached the spot and shifted the charred bodies to hospital, a police official said.



The room was bolted from inside and the woman's husband had gone to work at that time, SHO of Sagwada police station Rameshwar Bhati said.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. The matter is being investigated, the police said.