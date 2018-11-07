25-year-old woman allegedly attempts suicide at Metro station

national

The woman passenger suffered minor injuries in the incident and apparently resorted to the act over some family "issues", the police said based on preliminary investigation

Representational picture

A 25-year-old woman allegedly attempted to commit suicide by jumping from the concourse level of the Victoria Memorial Metro Station here Tuesday, officials said. The woman passenger suffered minor injuries in the incident and apparently resorted to the act over some family "issues", the police said based on preliminary investigation.

She jumped from concourse level on to the street at the station and was taken to nearby hospital by other passengers and some local people, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) officials said. The woman is married with a child, according to police.

