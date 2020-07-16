25-year-old woman crushed to death by BEST bus in Jogeshwari

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 25-year-old woman lost her life after her bike slipped and she came under the wheels of a BEST bus. The incident took place on Tuesday morning at SV Road in Jogeshwari when the woman, identified as Femine Shaikh, was going to work on a two-wheeler with her brother.

The Oshiwara police have arrested 54-year-old Chelladurai Koilpillai, the driver of the BEST bus. According to police officials, the incident took place at around 10.30 am near 24 Karat Theatre in Jogeshwari, reports Hindustan Times.

While the woman lost her life, her brother Dilshad Mohammad Anish Shaikh (18) sustained minor injuries. In his statement to the Oshiwara police, Dilshad said they were heading towards Jogeshwari when a car in front of their bike suddenly applied brakes. He further said that he lost control of the bike and it skid on the road.

After the accident, Femine Shaikh was immediately rushed to Millat Hospital in Jogeshwari (West) where she was declared dead on arrival. Dayanand Bangar, senior inspector, Oshiwara police station said, "We have registered an FIR under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 134 (duty of driver in case of accident and injury to a person) of the Motor Vehicles Act against the bus driver and have arrested him."

Although the BEST driver was arrested, he was later released on bail.

