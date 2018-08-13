25-year-old woman, five-year-old son killed in fire

national

A 25-year-old woman and her five-year-old son were charred to death while her husband suffered serious burn injuries after fire broke out at their home in the district, police said

Representational picture

A 25-year-old woman and her five-year-old son were charred to death while her husband suffered serious burn injuries after fire broke out at their home in the district, police said.

Station House Officer Munshiganj Javed Ikbal Khan said that the fire broke out when Dinesh Kashyap of village Semra under the Munshiganj police station was filling oil in his bike at his home.

They were were admitted to a hospital but the woman and the minor boy died on the way, while the man is undergoing treatment at a trauma centre in Lucknow, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever