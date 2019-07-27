25-year-old woman gangraped by her husband's friend, 2 others on pretext of a job

crime

The accused took the victim to Goa and raped her. They also repeatedly raped her in a car at Katraj

Representational Picture

In a shocking incident, a woman was gang-raped by her husband's friend and a few of his friends under the pretext of job placement for her.

The incident came to light, after the 25-year-old victim approached the police. The Hinjewadi police station, which falls under the jurisdiction of Pimpri Chinchwad, lodged a complaint. In this regard, the police have arrested Vivek Bhogil, a resident of Pawade Wasti in Hadapsar, while his accomplices, Vishnu and Atul, are still on the run.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Three gangrape teenage girl; arrested by Saki Naka Police

According to the police, "The victim, who has a Masters Degree was introduced to the accused by her husband. The trio (accused and his friends) had promised the woman a job placement in a corporate firm. On Monday, the victim travelled along with the three accused in an autorickshaw which was driven by one of the suspects, Atul. She went for her interview which was scheduled in Bhavdan. Post that, she was informed that she has been shortlisted for the final round in Goa."

The police official added, "The trio asked her to immediately travel to Goa since this was a good job opportunity with a good salary. She accompanied the accused trio to Goa where she was given a drink which was laced with a sedative. She was then raped by the accused Vivek and Atul. They later brought her in a car to Katraj where they repeatedly raped her. Later, they threw her out of the moving car on an isolated road. Commuters then helped to rush her to a nearby hospital. We are currently investigating the case."

Also Read: Pune: Two-year-old abducted, raped and murdered in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates