25 years of Friends: Fans of the iconic show can't keep calm

Updated: Sep 22, 2019, 12:44 IST | mid-day online correspondent

There wasn't, isn't, and will never be a show as hilarious as Friends.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram Account/Friends

It was September 22, 1994, when six friends, all unknown to the viewers, splashed on the small screen and changed the landscape of the narrative forever. The show was, as you may have figured out, called Friends. Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, it became one of the most revered and celebrated sitcoms in television history and soon transcended national boundaries and made a formidable impact on Indian viewers too. 

Over the years, there have been competitions and arguments over who's the greatest Friends fan and who knows everything about its unforgettable characters. We all want people like Rachel, Monica and Joey in our lives. This was the kind of show that offered a wish-fulfilment narrative to its fans and critics and included them effortlessly into their maddening and madcap lives. As the show completes 25 glorious years today, fans on Twitter can't keep calm. Have a look at some reactions:

All friends have their reunions, can these also reunite soon? 

