25 years of Friends: Fans of the iconic show can't keep calm

It was September 22, 1994, when six friends, all unknown to the viewers, splashed on the small screen and changed the landscape of the narrative forever. The show was, as you may have figured out, called Friends. Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, it became one of the most revered and celebrated sitcoms in television history and soon transcended national boundaries and made a formidable impact on Indian viewers too.

Over the years, there have been competitions and arguments over who's the greatest Friends fan and who knows everything about its unforgettable characters. We all want people like Rachel, Monica and Joey in our lives. This was the kind of show that offered a wish-fulfilment narrative to its fans and critics and included them effortlessly into their maddening and madcap lives. As the show completes 25 glorious years today, fans on Twitter can't keep calm. Have a look at some reactions:

In celebration of FRIENDS' upcoming 25th anniversary, Google released a series of Easter eggs and here's my favorite:#FRIENDS25 #PhoebeBuffay pic.twitter.com/hVmX8VV67G — Saimon Perez ðÂÂÂÂµðÂÂÂÂ­ (@LifeOfSai) September 20, 2019

#FRIENDS25 MONICA AND CHANDLER GETTING ENGAGED STILL PUTS ME IN MY FEELS EVERY TIME!!!! pic.twitter.com/h7taWxvUUE — ChristinaðÂÂÂÂÂÂ| Q deserves the ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@HoranWithNiall_) September 22, 2019

these 6 legends changed the world, and changed my life too. it's not just a tv show. friends makes me feel happy & complete even at my worst moments. i will never be able to thank them enought for everything they've done for me âÂÂ¤#FRIENDS25 #Friends25Years pic.twitter.com/OcnA5U81X0 — nÉÂÂndÉÂÂ | 25y (@hennigcox) September 22, 2019

All friends have their reunions, can these also reunite soon?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates