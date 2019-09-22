25 years of Friends: Fans of the iconic show can't keep calm
There wasn't, isn't, and will never be a show as hilarious as Friends.
It was September 22, 1994, when six friends, all unknown to the viewers, splashed on the small screen and changed the landscape of the narrative forever. The show was, as you may have figured out, called Friends. Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, it became one of the most revered and celebrated sitcoms in television history and soon transcended national boundaries and made a formidable impact on Indian viewers too.
Over the years, there have been competitions and arguments over who's the greatest Friends fan and who knows everything about its unforgettable characters. We all want people like Rachel, Monica and Joey in our lives. This was the kind of show that offered a wish-fulfilment narrative to its fans and critics and included them effortlessly into their maddening and madcap lives. As the show completes 25 glorious years today, fans on Twitter can't keep calm. Have a look at some reactions:
Phoebe is Chandler's Secretary (Part 1)#PhoebeBuffay #ChandlerBing #FRIENDS #FRIENDS25 pic.twitter.com/MJz9AmGW1q— dwight, you ignorant slut ðÂÂÂÂ» (@villanelleyy) September 11, 2019
In celebration of FRIENDS' upcoming 25th anniversary, Google released a series of Easter eggs and here's my favorite:#FRIENDS25 #PhoebeBuffay pic.twitter.com/hVmX8VV67G— Saimon Perez ðÂÂÂÂµðÂÂÂÂ (@LifeOfSai) September 20, 2019
#FRIENDS25 MONICA AND CHANDLER GETTING ENGAGED STILL PUTS ME IN MY FEELS EVERY TIME!!!! pic.twitter.com/h7taWxvUUE— ChristinaðÂÂÂÂÂÂ| Q deserves the ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@HoranWithNiall_) September 22, 2019
Happy 25th Anniversary, F.R.I.E.N.D.S!!! @FriendsTV #Friends25 pic.twitter.com/rRRvteiemK— audré (@theaudreyjane) September 22, 2019
these 6 legends changed the world, and changed my life too. it's not just a tv show. friends makes me feel happy & complete even at my worst moments. i will never be able to thank them enought for everything they've done for me âÂÂ¤#FRIENDS25 #Friends25Years pic.twitter.com/OcnA5U81X0— nÉÂÂndÉÂÂ | 25y (@hennigcox) September 22, 2019
All friends have their reunions, can these also reunite soon?
