25 years of FRIENDS: Take a look at the popular bromances on Television

Twenty-five years ago, actors Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry became household names with the popular American sitcom "Friends". Till date, the star cast is fondly known by their characters' names among their fans. And now the show is all set to complete 25 years since its launch. The first episode was aired on September 22, 1994.

Our favourite bros on TV, too, have mirrored this very reassuring sense of 'Bromance', giving us some very memorable bromantic moments on television:

'F.R.I.E.N.D.S'

That moment when Chandler was secretly visiting Monica, while Joey still thought that he was in Tulsa and Monica was cheating on him. Watch 'the best of F.R.I.E.N.D.S' on Comedy Central

'Supernatural'



The entire season when Dean was trying to keep Sam from becoming ‘the demon’? Yes, they had quite a few emotional dialogues.

'Sherlock'



In 'The Sign of Three' when John Watson was getting married and Sherlock gave a mushy Best Man speech.

'How I Met Your Mother'



Keeping aside the fact that Barney Stinson had a book dedicated to the "Bro Code", it was Ted and Marshall that made the most adorable 'Bro-couple' or 'Brouple' on the show. Remember when Ted couldn't even understand the sock on the doorknob sign? Aww. What a cutie.

'The Big Bang Theory'



They do everything together! All their moments are bromantic moments. Leonard drops Sheldon to wherever he has to go. Every time Howard does anything stupid, they all help him out. So much Bromance!

'Suits'



That moment when Harvey Specter dropped Mike Ross to prison.

'Community'



Well, Troy and Abed have their moments (their 'Secret' handshake, 'Troy and Abed in the morning') – but our favourite, without a doubt, is their Spanish rap! Goes on to show that you can do daft things only with your bros.

