2,500 people duped on pretext of easy EMI on mobiles

Delhi Police have arrested a BCA graduate for cheating approximately 2,500 people on the pretext of providing them mobile phones on easy EMI. The accused Jitender Singh, a Ghaziabad resident, used to lure people through fake websites and asked for small payment on Virtual Private Address (VPA) to evade tracking by the police. Two of his associates are still at large. The matter came to light when on January 9 this year, a case u/s 420 IPC was registered at Govind Puri police station therein complainant reported that in December last year he was searching through Google for purchasing a mobile phone. He came across a website www.mobilityworld.in offering mobile on cheap rates and on EMIs. The executive of the above website directed him to deposit small money of Rs 1,499 by VPA 'paymobile@upi'.

That executives of the website contacted him and asked to deposit further money for down payment only then the mobile can be delivered to him. He deposited Rs 5,998 in three transactions on the VPA provided by the executive of the website. The complainant further said that neither the mobile phone was provided nor his money was returned by the executive. "On sustained interrogation, he disclosed that he along with co-accused Praveen Kumar and Rajat Shukla were running the business of defrauding the innocent people by providing mobile phones on cheap EMIs in which they used to take a small amount from victims as down payment and then vanish away," said R.P. Meena, DCP South East Delhi.

During the last 2 years, they had been operating websites www.simpleemimobile.com, www.emionline.in and www.mobilityworld.in. They used to shift their setup and domain name of websites to avoid detection and also used to take money through VPA to make detection difficult. They used to take only small amount of Rs 1,999 to Rs 7,999 so that the victim would not approach the police.

"He disclosed that till now, they had cheated more than 2,500 persons all over India with this modus operandi. Efforts are being made to arrest other co-accused. Further investigation is in progress," the officer said.

