25-yr-old man arrested in Delhi for stealing bags of courier delivery boys

A 25-year-old man was arrested for stealing a bag containing cell phones, shopping cards from the vehicle of a courier delivery boy in southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony, a police official said today. On March 21, the courier delivery boy with an Okhla-based company, told police that someone had stolen his bag when he had gone to deliver a parcel at Tribhuvan Complex, Mathura Road. The bag contained mobile phones, cheque books and shopping cards. On April 16, one Amit Mehrolia, was nabbed and questioned in connection with the case, the official said.

Initially, he denied any involvement in the case but after sustained interrogation, Mehrolia told police that he was currently working as a taxi driver but he was not earning enough to meet his needs. The accused told police that during 2014-15 he used to work as a courier delivery boy for an online shopping portal and was very well aware of the courier delivery process.

Along with his associate Arun, he planned to steal the bags of courier boys, as these bags usually have expensive parcels and he thought that by selling these articles, he could make quick money, the official said. Mehrolia used to wait outside the warehouse of the courier company in Okhla and once the delivery boy would leave the godown, the accused used to follow him on a motorcycle, he added. Once the delivery boy used to reach his destination, there were times, he would leave the delivery bag on his bike and only take the parcel to be delivered to the destination.

"Since the delivery bag remains heavy during the morning session, the delivery boys generally leave it on their bikes and accused person was well aware of this fact. On seeing the opportunity, accused persons stole the bag from the bike of the delivery boy and vanished from the spot," said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast). The accused used to sell the stolen mobiles and other items to passersby and used to consume liquor from that money, he added.

