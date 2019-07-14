26 dead in Somalia hotel attack, Al-Shabaab takes responsibility

international

Four gunmen, including one in a Somali police uniform, were involved in the deadly attack

The rubble at popular hotel Medina in Kismayo. Pic/AFP

Mogadishu: At least 26 people, including several foreigners, were killed and 56 injured in a suicide bomb and gun attack claimed by Al-Shabaab militants on a popular hotel in southern Somalia, a top regional official said on Saturday.

A suicide bomber rammed a vehicle loaded with explosives into the Medina hotel in the port town of Kismayo on Friday before several heavily armed gunmen forced their way inside, shooting as they went, authorities said.

The siege lasted for almost 12 hours and only ended on Saturday morning after clashes with security forces. Three Kenyans, three Tanzanians, two Americans, one British and one Canadian were among the 26 people killed in the attack, president Ahmed Mohamed Islam of the semi-autonomous Jubaland region told a news conference.

"There are also two wounded Chinese citizens," he added. "The security forces are in control now and the last terrorist was shot and killed", Mohamed Abdiweli, a security official, said.

"There are dead bodies and wounded people strewn inside the hotel," Abdiweli added.He said authorities believed four gunmen, who one witness described as wearing Somali police uniforms, were involved in the attack.

Shabaab, the Al-Qaeda-linked group, claimed responsibility for the siege describing it as "a martyrdom attack" Witnesses said among those killed were a well-known social media activist and a local journalist.

Al-Shabaab's rise

The militant group emerged from Islamic Courts that once controlled central and southern Somalia and are variously estimated to number between 5,000 and 9,000 men. In 2010, the Shabaab declared their allegiance to Al-Qaeda. In 2011, they fled positions they once held in Mogadishu, and have since lost many strongholds.But they retain control of large rural swathes of the country and continue to wage a guerrilla war.

