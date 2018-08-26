26 Jharkhand farmers leave for Israel to study farming techniques

national

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said on Sunday that a 26-member farmers' team left for Israel on a four-day trip to study farming techniques. "You (farmers) are going to Israel on the pious day of Raksha Bandhan with an aim to increase farmers' income. Learn Israel's technique of farming and adopt it in our state and share the experience with others," Das said while seeing off the team.

"Israel is smaller than Jharkhand area wise but the country's per capita income is more than India due to farming. We should always learn from a place where something better is happening. Today Jharkhand is a deficit state as far as foodgrain production is concerned. But those days are not far when Jharkhand will become self-dependent and export foodgrains to other states."

The farmers will learn dairy farming, production of vegetables and fruits, drip irrigation and other things. The team is being led by Agriculture Secretary Pooja Singhal.

