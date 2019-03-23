26 killed, 28 injured in Hunan bus accident in China

international

Representational picture

Hunan Province: A tourist bus suddenly caught fire on a highway in Hunan Province of Central China, late on Friday, killing 26 people and injuring 28 others, local authorities said.

Xinhua news agency confirmed that the injured, including five in critical condition, were rushed to three local hospitals for treatment, after quoting the publicity department of China's Hunan Provincial Committee.

The 59-seater bus, with 56 people on board, including 53 passengers, two drivers and a tour guide, was travelling from Hunan province in Central China to Hanshou County in Changde city.

An investigation was immediately launched by the police who detained the two bus drivers after the accident was reported. Further details are awaited.

