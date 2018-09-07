26 wounded as Saudis intercept Yemen rebel missile

international

Two children were among the wounded from the missile that was intercepted over the southern Saudi city of Najran on Wednesday, said a coalition statement published by the Saudi state media

Saudi Arabia shot down a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Huthi rebels, with shrapnel leaving 26 people wounded, a Riyadh-led coalition fighting the insurgents said.

The Iran-backed Huthis have in recent months ramped up missile attacks against Saudi Arabia, which Riyadh usually says it intercepts. The attack brings the tally to more than 185 rebel missiles launched since 2015, according to the coalition, which that year joined the Yemeni government's fight against Huthi rebels.

