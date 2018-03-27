Dill Mill Gayye actor Karan Paranjape passes away

Karan Paranjpe, who was seen in Dill Mill Gayye, died Sunday morning



Karan Paranjape (Pic/Instagram of the actor's official handle)

A young 30-year-old actor, Karan Paranjape, was found dead at his residence on March 25. Karan was best remembered for his stint in Star One’s popular medical drama Dill Mill Gayye as Jignesh. He is survived by his mother.

Karan was found dead by his mother at 11:00 am on Sunday, as reported by Tellychakkar. The reason behind his death is not known yet, however, Pinkvilla reported that Karan may have suffered a heart attack in his sleep.

The only son of his parents, Karan Paranjape had also tried his hands on few talk shows, apart from his acting career.

Television actor Karan Wahi took to Instagram to post to express his grief:

Karan Wahi also posted an Instagram story

