26-year-old DJ mowed down by truck in Delhi

A 26-year-old disc jockey was killed and his friend injured after they were hit by a truck while changing their car's tyre in north-west Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, the police said on Monday. Rahul Raj and his two friends -- all of them working as DJs in weddings -- were driving towards Jahangirpuri from Azadpur last night when a tyre of their car got punctured.

Raj and one of his friends got down to replace the tyre, while the other sat inside the car, a police official said. While Raj was repairing the tyre and his friend was standing next to him, a speeding truck hit the duo, crushing Raj under the wheels and badly injuring the other, the official said, adding that the third person, who was inside the car, received a jolt during the accident. Raj was declared brought dead at a hospital, while his friend's condition is said to be critical.

The truck driver fled the spot with the vehicle, he said.

