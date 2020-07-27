26-year-old man enters girls' hostels, tears their undergarments; arrested

A 26-year-old man, who used to sneak into girls’ hostels and PGs and tear their undergarments kept in almirahs, was arrested by Vijay Nagar police in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore.

According to police, the accused used to break into the hostel rooms when the girls were away or were sleeping, according to a report in Times of India.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Tehzib Qazi said they had been receiving several complaints from girls in the area, so they posted security guards to keep an eye. The police caught the pervert with the help of a neighbourhood watch.

“Vulnerable areas, hostels, and rooms where girls live alone were identified. Different persons were asked to keep a close watch and take a stroll in these localities every night in search of the intruder. On Friday night, a resident spotted the pervert and alerted the police. Four cops were sent to the spot and they arrested the accused, who had already entered a house,” Qazi was quoted as saying in the report.

According to the report, the accused was wanted for a similar crime a year ago and was on the run.

During questioning, he confessed to have committed such crimes in several localities. “He previously worked as a guard and has theft and harassment cases registered against him. He is a habitual offender who targeted girls living alone in hostels and PGs. He would sneak in and cut their undergarments and other clothes,” police said. He has been booked for theft and harassment.

