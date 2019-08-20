26-year-old man, girlfriend arrested in connection with snatching cases

crime

According to the police officials, Anjali used to dress up as a male to conceal her identity as the duo used to target people in parks and bus stops

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

On Tuesday, the Delhi police arrested a 26-year-old man and his girlfriend in connection with snatching cases in west Delhi. According to the police sources, the two accused used to target people in parks and bus stops. The incident of snatching came to light when a person lodged a complaint in May.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Failed actor turns to chain snatching in local trains

In his complaint, the man alleged that a bike-borne man along with a woman snatched his mobile phone. Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and arrested Raju and his girlfriend Anjali (22) from Mayapuri on Monday.

The two accused were involved in over 20 cases of snatching and robbery. According to the police officials, Anjali used to dress up as a male to conceal her identity. The Delhi police managed to recover four stolen mobile phones and a vehicle from their possession.

In a similar incident, the Thane police arrested a man from Kasarwadavali area for alleged involvement in cases of motorbike thefts and chain snatching. The accused identified as Ramesh Hari Singh (21), a resident of Borivili, was arrested on by the Thane police for his alleged involvement in chain snatching cases.

A team of Thane police which was patrolling the area spotted two men on the night of May 14, 2019, moving around in a suspicious manner in Vijay Nagri locality. When the police accosted them, Ramesh Hari Sing fled while the other, Gafirld Anthony Menezes (44), was arrested by the police.

Also Read: In Delhi, four nabbed in 14 cases of robbery and snatching

The arrested accused, Menezes, who is a resident of Mira Road, during the police interrogation revealed that he and Singh were involved in several cases of chain snatching and motorbike theft. His questioning led to Singh's arrest.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates