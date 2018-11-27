26-year-old man hangs self after killing his girlfriend

national

The deceased male was identified as Avishek Mondal. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has also been called to the spot to further investigate the matter

A Man and a women were found dead at a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur area of the national capital. The incident was reported on Monday evening. The boy was found hanging from the ceiling, while the girl was found lying on the floor with her throat slit.

The incident came to light after police received a call in this regard. The lady caller informed the police that the door of her flat in Suman colony, Chattarpur extension was locked from inside and that no one was answering her call to open it. Police broke open the front door of the flat and found a female lying on the floor in a pool of blood and a male hanging from the ceiling fan.

Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) said, "The deceased girl is 23 year old and hails from West Bengal. She was living in Delhi for last 6 months and was working as a graphic designer. She has been murdered by slitting her throat. We have also recovered a suicide note from the 26-year-old boy who has hanged himself. In the note he has mentioned that he was furious with the girl and has committed the murder. As per the note, there were some relationship issues between the two. Crime team has been called for further investigation."

