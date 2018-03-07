26-year-old man held with pistol in Delhi Metro

A 26-year-old man has been apprehended at a Delhi Metro station here for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol in his bag, officials said on Wednesday

A 26-year-old man has been apprehended at a Delhi Metro station here for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol in his bag, officials said on Wednesday. CISF personnel apprehended Mohammed Naeem, resident of Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh, at the Uttam Nagar East station after the luggage scanner detected a pistol-like image in his bag late last night, they said.

Naeem was handed over to the local police by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) team for further investigation, officials said. The man, they said, could not furnish any reason for carrying the illegal fire arm. Carrying arms and ammunition in the Delhi Metro is banned by the law.

