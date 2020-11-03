26-year-old man rapes 6-year-old neighbour, leaves her bleeding; arrested

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his six-year-old neighbour in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The accused raped the minor when she was alone at home and left her bleeding. The victim’s mother had gone out to buy vegetables when the incident took place.

The incident came to light when the victim’s maternal grandmother came home and found her bleeding heavily. She rushed the child to the hospital, according to a report in NDTV.

“The child was brought in a state of shock at around 10 pm. She was bleeding. We gave her emergency medical care and informed the police,” the local hospital in-charge was quoted as saying.

The accused was arrested on Monday. The child’s condition is stable and she is out of danger.

A senior police officer said that they have collected the forensic samples, including blood and semen on the clothes, and are sending them to a forensic lab in Vijayawada. “The statements of the child, her family and the examining doctor have also been recorded,” the police officer added.

The accused used to work as a carpenter in Bengaluru, but had returned to his hometown after the nationwide lockdown. According to the police, the accused allegedly dragged the child to a bathroom, where he forced himself on her.

The police said that the accused has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as the child is from a marginalised community.

