26-year-old naxalite wanted in several cases arrested in Jharkhand

Cases were lodged against Singh for his involvement in an encounter with the police in Latehar's Kone village last year

On Wednesday, a Naxalite wanted in several cases was arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar district. The arrested Naxalite is a self-styled area commander of the banned Jharkhand Janmukti Parishad (JJMP). Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a house in Chhipadohar village on Tuesday night and arrested 26-year-old Kamlesh Singh alias Guddu alias Vishal.

Cases were lodged against Singh for his involvement in an encounter with the police in Latehar's Kone village last year, burning of vehicles in neighbouring Palamau district and assaulting people for extortion.

In a similar incident, a Naxal carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on her head for her alleged involvement in attacks on security forces and killing villagers, was arrested here on Tuesday, police said.

"We arrested a Naxal woman who was actively involved in launching attacks on security forces and killing villagers in Malangir area. She was a member of the Malangir area committee of Maoists and carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head," said Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallava while speaking to media here.

The ultra has been identified as Kosi alias Mangli. "Kosi has been active in Nahadi, Barrem, Nilawaya, Potali and Kakadi villages of the district for the past several years. She was active in Naxal organisation since 2011. She along with seven other Naxals was sent to a village in Malangir. They all were sent to increase their contact in the village. Around 25-30 village-level cadres were prepared to give information about the police, place IED bombs at several places and organise meetings for Naxal leaders," Pallava said.

"Between 2011 and 2017, she was involved in several high-profile criminal cases. Around 10 cases are registered against her. She was given a chart of various villages in Malangir area," he added.

