26-year-old nurse found hanging, no suicide note recovered

A 26-year-old nurse was found hanging at her house in Sector 32 of Chandigarh. The deceased, who originally hailed from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, was working as a staff nurse with the Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRID) hospital.

According to the police, the deceased was staying with her brother and husband, reports Hindustan Times. During the initial investigation, it was revealed that the victim had tied the knot with a man who works with a private company in Badii nearly four months ago.

The incident came to light when the deceased's brother found his sister hanging at around 11 am when he returned home. While the body has been kept at a mortuary, the police did not recover any suicide note from the scene.

The cops are waiting to record the victim's parents' statement in order to take further action. Meanwhile, a police inquiry was initiated in the alleged suicide case.

