26-year-old woman abducted and raped by seven men in Rajasthan
All the accused has been booked under section 376D (gang rape) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on late Thursday evening
Kota: A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped by seven men including three brothers in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, the police said on Friday. All the accused has been booked under section 376D (gang rape) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on late Thursday evening.
According to the police, the accused identified as Bane Singh, Ghanshyam, Dewan, Mangilal, Durgalal, Pappu and Magilal hail from village Manpura Jagir in Jhalawar district. Of the seven accused, Bane Singh, Ghanshyam and Dewan are brothers.
Based on the woman's complaint, the accused were booked under section 376D (gang rape) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on late Thursday evening, however, they are yet to be nabbed.
SHO Bhalta Police Station Satayanarayan Malav said that the woman in her complaint alleged that she was abducted and raped by the men on May 12 while she had gone out to relieve herself.
A medical examination of the victim was conducted and efforts are on to arrest the accused, the SHO said.
In another case, A 45-year-old woman was allegedly raped and attacked with acid by a man after she ended their five-year-old affair. The alleged incident occurred at Kachhiyana Khera on Thursday night, said Superintendent of Police (rural) Subhash Chandra Shakya.
According to the complaint filed by the woman, the man raped her and poured acid on her after she said to him that wanted to end their five-year-old affair.
"The accused allegedly raped her. And after the woman protested and wanted to end the relationship, he allegedly threw acid on her," the SP added.
Shakya also said that the woman has been hospitalised and is undergoing treatment.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- TV actor claims cops brutally thrashed him and minor brother all night
- Man creates fake 'sex chat' profiles after losing housing society poll
- Angry after his wedding is called off, man stabs aunt in Andheri, held
- Mumbai Crime: Private firm's housekeeper films co-worker changing, held
- Water supply: Down to 13 percent, Mumbai is running on reserve
- Mumbai Crime: Senior citizen thrashed for feeding strays in Andheri
- Tanushree Dutta's lawyer: Cops speaking to those who know nothing
- Forest department asked to probe snake rescuer's death in Sewri
- Denied permission to protest, those against reservation cry foul
- Dhule woman's death: State orders probe
- Borewells at Cross Maidan become latest Mumbai Metro victims
- Nishtha Dudeja: The Haryana girl who won Miss Deaf Asia 2018 crown
- Aarohi Pandit: Mumbai girl is world's first to cross Atlantic Ocean
- These photos of politicians working out will give you fitness goals!
- The king is dead, long live the mantri
- mid day editorial: A warning for those who fight for justice
- Internet legend Grumpy Cat passes away
- Grumpy Cat passes away: Twitter mourns death of internet's favourite cat
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Nita Ambani Takes IPL Trophy To Siddhivinayak Temple