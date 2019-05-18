26-year-old woman abducted and raped by seven men in Rajasthan

crime

All the accused has been booked under section 376D (gang rape) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on late Thursday evening

Representational Image

Kota: A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped by seven men including three brothers in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, the police said on Friday. All the accused has been booked under section 376D (gang rape) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on late Thursday evening.

According to the police, the accused identified as Bane Singh, Ghanshyam, Dewan, Mangilal, Durgalal, Pappu and Magilal hail from village Manpura Jagir in Jhalawar district. Of the seven accused, Bane Singh, Ghanshyam and Dewan are brothers.

Based on the woman's complaint, the accused were booked under section 376D (gang rape) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on late Thursday evening, however, they are yet to be nabbed.

SHO Bhalta Police Station Satayanarayan Malav said that the woman in her complaint alleged that she was abducted and raped by the men on May 12 while she had gone out to relieve herself.

A medical examination of the victim was conducted and efforts are on to arrest the accused, the SHO said.

In another case, A 45-year-old woman was allegedly raped and attacked with acid by a man after she ended their five-year-old affair. The alleged incident occurred at Kachhiyana Khera on Thursday night, said Superintendent of Police (rural) Subhash Chandra Shakya.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, the man raped her and poured acid on her after she said to him that wanted to end their five-year-old affair.

"The accused allegedly raped her. And after the woman protested and wanted to end the relationship, he allegedly threw acid on her," the SP added.

Shakya also said that the woman has been hospitalised and is undergoing treatment.

