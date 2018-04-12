26-year-old woman alleges rape against 2 DSGMC members

A complaint has been filed against two members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) for allegedly molesting a woman here



Representational picture

A 26-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped by two members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) for allegedly molesting her. The 26-year-old victim on Wednesday said that she was harassed by two office-bearers ' Harjit Singh and Sukhvinder Singh ' when she, on March 7, went to meet them seeking a job.

'I went to meet them seeking a job. At first, the deputy general manager said there is no job, and then later asked me to wait for some time. When the entire staff left the office, he said no one gets a job so easily and asked me to meet the general manager. When I went there, the general manager said one has to make a compromise to get a job,' the victims.

The victim also said she filed a complaint about the incident to the committee on March 20, but no action was taken. She even claimed that her family had been receiving threats, pressuring them to withdraw the complaint. The police said an inquiry has been initiated in the matter.

