26/11 hero rescued from streets gets Rs 10-lakh aid

A prime witness in the 26/11 terror attack, Harishchandra Shrivardhankar, after being found on the city's pavements living a destitute life, has tested negative for Coronavirus and is being treated for injuries and other ailments at a Kalyan hospital.

Shrivardhankar was rescued from Saat Rasta 10 days ago by a shopkeeper and his social activist friend, who traced his relatives in Kalyan. On November 26, 2008, he had taken a bullet from Ajmal Kasab at Cama Hospital and later identified the terrorist in the court.

When the Prime Minister's Office learned about the terror victim's plight through media reports, it asked ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis to ensure better treatment and financial support to the person.

Fadnavis asked ex-minister Ravindra Chavan and Kalyan MLA to trace the 26/11 hero and hospitalise him. On Monday, Fadanavis visited Shrivardhankar at Ayush Hospital and assured him that the BJP would pay for his treatment and also give him R10 lakh to secure his future because his relatives weren't willing to support him for long.

"Since Shrivardhankar wasn't well when he was rescued, he was also tested for Coronavirus. Thankfully, he has tested negative but needs to be treated for injuries to his leg and other ailments. It is satisfying for us to be with the hero who braved the terrorist attack," said Fadnavis.

Nov 26

2008 day Shrivardhankar was shot at by Ajmal Kasab

May 11

Day Fadnavis met Shrivardhankar

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news