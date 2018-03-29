26/11 Mumbai terror attack survivor cop's daughter gets government job

Then Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare, IPS officer Ashok Kamte, 'encounter specialist' police inspector Vijay Salaskar and three other constables were killed as the terrorists opened fire on the van



The daughter of a policeman who survived the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack has been appointed as a deputy director in the Agriculture Department of the Maharashtra government. Dhanashree (23) is the daughter of constable Arun Jadhav. Jadhav was in the police van targeted by Pakistani terrorists Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail near Cama Hospital in south Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008.

Then Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare, IPS officer Ashok Kamte, 'encounter specialist' police inspector Vijay Salaskar and three other constables were killed as the terrorists opened fire on the van. Constable Jadhav, the only one to survive the ambush, is now posted with the Anti-Extortion Cell of Mumbai Police. Dhanashree completed her agricultural engineering from Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth, Dapoli in 2015. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured Jadhav that she will get a government job.

Recently Dhanashree applied for a vacancy and received the job order, constable Jadhav said. She will join duty in Gadchiroli district on April 2. "I am very thankful to chief minister Fadnavis for keeping his word," Jadhav said. When asked if he had any apprehensions about his daughter getting her first posting in a Naxal-affected district, he said, "I fought with terrorists during the (26/11) attack. I don't think working in Gadchiroli is a big deal." He also thanked agriculture minister Pandurang Phundkar and the officials who helped him.

