26,168 charity firms in Maharashtra fail to submit audit reports, get deregistered

Even after repeated reminders over months and notices sent to over 1.50 lakh charity organisations in the state, 26,168 have failed to submit their audit reports of five years to the Maharashtra Charity Commission. As a result, starting December 1, the charity commissioner deregistered all of them.



From October, the Commission had started the process of checking whether NGOs, trusts and other charity organisations of the state had submitted their audit reports or not. It had even sent notices to about 1.50 lakh such organisations, asking them to submit the reports within a month's time. As 26,168 failed to submit their reports within the stipulated time, from December 1 the commissioner started taking action against them.

According to sources, details to be mentioned in the audit report include amount of funds received by the organisations, expenditure, name changes and property owned by them. These reports are supposed to be submitted to the commissioner every year.

Speaking to mid-day, Shivkumar Dige, charity commissioner, said, "These organisations have not submitted their audit reports for the last five years. In order to keep a tab on their activities and records, we started checking their details in October. More than 1.50 lakh organisations were sent notices and asked to submit their reports. While, 26,168 organisations have been deregistered, we are in the process of scrutinising the details of the rest."

