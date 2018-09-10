26-year-old lioness dies in MP's Van Vihar National Park

national

Jamuna, a 26-year-old lioness, Sunday died at the Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal due to old age, an official said. He said that Jamuna was not suffering from any ailment and died a natural death due to weakness from old age.

He added that, at 26 years of age, the lioness lived a longer life than that of the average big cat as she was well looked after at the Animal Rescue Centre of the Van Vihar National Park. Jamuna was brought here from Kanan Pendari Zoo in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur in 2010.

The lioness was, earlier, rescued from Rajmahal Circus in Bhilai, the official said. "A post mortem by two Van Vihar doctors has revealed that her internal organs were not functioning normally," he said.

