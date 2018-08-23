26-year-old man from Delhi abducted, killed

crime

The resident of Singhalpur village near Shalimar Bagh was kidnapped on August 20 by Vikram and his two associates over a financial dispute

Representational image

A 26-year-old man was allegedly abducted from his house in northwest Delhi and his body was found in a forest in Haryana's Bahadurgarh area, police said on Tuesday.

Moti Lal, a resident of Singhalpur village near Shalimar Bagh was kidnapped on August 20 by Vikram and his two associates over a financial dispute, they said.

In a complaint filed by the victim's wife, she alleged that the trio barged into their home and thrashed them before taking away her husband, Aslam Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) said.

Based on her statement, a case was registered.

On August 21, the victim's body was recovered. He was allegedly beaten to death with sticks, they said. Acting on a tip off, Vikram was arrested yesterday near Delhi High Court while his uncle Rajesh, an MCD contractor, was held in Bahadurgarh, police said.

The car used in the commission of the crime was seized while the third accused, Ravi was absconding, they added. During enquiry, police learnt that the victim had a quarrel with Rajesh on August 10 over a monetary dispute. They've had several altercations in the past as well.

After post-mortem, police handed over Moti Lal's body to his family.

Also Read: Five-Year-Old Raped By 60-Year-Old Neighbour In Delhi

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever