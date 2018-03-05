26-year-old woman arrested for killing minor daughter in Odisha

A woman has been arrested on charges of killing her minor daughter at Mugpal village in Kuakhia police station area of Odisha's Jajpur district, police said

A woman has been arrested on charges of killing her minor daughter at Mugpal village in Kuakhia police station area of Odisha's Jajpur district, police said. Sony Behera (26) dumped her three-year-old girl, Barsha, in a pond on Saturday night, Kuakhia Police station Inspector-in-Charge Ashis Kumar Sahu said, adding that the woman has confessed to her crime.

Behera's husband beats drums on festive occasions for a living. He was not at home when the incident happened, Sahu said. The couple had two children - a six-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter. "Behera's son was sleeping with her grandmother in a separate room when she sneaked out of home with Barsha before flinging her into a pond," said Sahu.

The next morning, she left for her paternal home, where she apparently confessed to have killed her girl in a "fit of rage", Sahu said. Her family members and locals then recovered the child's body from the pond and Behera's mother-in-law filed a complaint with the local police.

"Behera has been arrested under section 302 of IPC yesterday. She confessed to the crime and disclosed that she was upset about an argument that she had with her husband the day before," Sahu added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates