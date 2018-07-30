27 passenger trains cancelled due to closure of Yamuna bridge

Meanwhile, due to less availability of shelter homes, families that are residing near the old Yamuna Bridge in the national capital are allegedly forced to stay on roads as they were evacuated from their homes due to high water levels in the river

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reaches Nizamuddin Bridge to request people to evacuate the places along the banks of Yamuna river where the water level is rising. Pic/PTI

The Indian Railways on Monday announced that the old Yamuna Bridge also known as the 'Loha Pul' has been temporarily closed for rail traffic as the water level reached around 205.53-meter mark. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure after the river crossed the danger mark. Due to the closure of the Yamuna Bridge, at least 27 passenger trains have been cancelled while seven have been diverted.

At 12.20 a.m., the old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul) was temporarily closed for rail traffic as the water level has reached 205.53-meter mark," a Northern Railway official told IANS

Meanwhile, due to less availability of shelter homes, families that are residing near the old Yamuna Bridge in the national capital are allegedly forced to stay on roads as they were evacuated from their homes after the water level of the river crossed the danger mark.

On a related note, the District Magistrate (DM) of East Delhi, K. Mahesh earlier on Sunday ordered the closure of traffic on the old Yamuna Bridge with immediate effect after flooding in river Yamuna crossing water level crossed danger mark.

On Sunday, the water level touched 205.46 metres, reaching beyond the danger mark of 204.83 metres.

