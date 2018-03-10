27 prisoners of Dasna Jail in Ghaziabad found HIV positive

Up to 27 prisoners of Dasna Jail in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district have been found to be infected with HIV virus. In light of the matter



Up to 27 prisoners of Dasna Jail in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district have been found to be infected with HIV virus. In light of the matter, medical officers have ordered an HIV test for all 5,000 inmates.

Last year, 49 prisoners were found HIV positive. Ghaziabad Chief Medical Officer (CMO) N K Gupta on Friday told ANI that the patients receive regular check-up and medication. 'All 27 of those prisoners get regular check-up and by the specialists, and free medicine. We also get other prisoners checked from time to time for symptoms of HIV,' he said.

