27-year-old flees to India after raping minor; Nepal Police arrests him

crime

According to police, the accused, along with his wife, managed to escape to India via Sunauli border and reached New Delhi

Representational Picture

A 27-year-old Nepali citizen who had fled to India after allegedly raping a minor a week ago has been arrested from Gurgaon near India's capital New Delhi, police said Tuesday. Rajan Bika, a resident of Bharatpur Municipality in central Nepal's Chitawan district, allegedly took a 12-year-old girl to an isolated place in the evening of November 10 and raped her, they said, adding a case was filed by the victim the next day. Following which, police managed to track Bika's mobile location in Bardaghat and Butwal, and deployed teams to arrest him.



According to police, the accused, along with his wife, managed to escape to India via Sunauli border and reached New Delhi.

A team, under Inspector Ganesh Poudel, was also sent to India to arrest the accused. "The police team, in plainclothes, visited New Delhi along with the victim's family members and arrested the accused a week after committing the crime from Gurgaon, near New Delhi, on Sunday, " said a senior police officer at Chitawan District Police Office.



He was produced at the Chitawan district court which remanded him to 10-day police custody for further investigation into the case, the official said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates