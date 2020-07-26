27-year-old jail inmate attempts suicide after testing positive for COVID-19

In a shocking incident, a jail inmate who was arrested in a cheating case allegedly attempted suicide after he tested positive for COVID-19. The incident took place on Thursday at the civil hospital. A police official said that the 27-year-old accused was rushed to Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak, where his condition is said to be stable.

The accused was lodged in Bhondsi Jail after he was arrested and booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to a report in Hindustan Times, the inmate got fever and after a check-up, he was taken to civil hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.

"His samples were taken on Thursday evening and later he was informed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He was admitted in the prisoner ward at that time. After hearing the results of the tests, he panicked and tried to kill himself but the police officials saved him. He was taken to PGIMS in Rohtak, where his condition is stable," a police official said.

A police official said that the inmate will be booked under Section of 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of IPC.

