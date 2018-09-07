27-year-old man commits suicide by jumping before train

national

An investigation is underway to ascertain the reason that prompted the youth to take the extreme step

Representational Picture

A 27-year-old man allegedly killed himself by jumping before a running train near the Ailam Railway Station in the neighbouring Shamli district, police said Friday. They said Satish Kumar jumped before the train Thursday evening in an area near the railway station which falls under the jurisdiction of Kandhla police station.

Station House Officer Anil Kumar Singh said the body has been sent for postmortem. He said an investigation is underway to ascertain the reason that prompted the youth to take the extreme step. In a separate incident, a 30-year-old man died after he came in contact with a live wire at Gageru village under Kandhla police station in Shamli.

Police said the incident happened when Naeem Abbas was working in his house and touched the wire accidentally.

In another incident, a 13-year-old girl jumped from the balcony of her seventh-floor apartment in Thane Brahmand area, Mumbai after a fight with her mother over oiling her hair and tying it up. The Kapurbawdi police, who are investigating the case, said that they would ask her friends whether she was teased in school for her hairstyle. The girl died on the spot after she jumped off the balcony. It is said that the young girl hated oiling her hair. She always quarrelled with her mother over it. The same thing happened on Thursday morning. She had a huge fight with her mother and started crying before taking the extreme step. Read more

