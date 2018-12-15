27-year-old woman, mother assaulted by more than 20 women bouncers

crime

The woman and her mother were assaulted by over 20 women bouncers and her mother-in-law even made sexually-coloured remarks against her

In a horrific incident that took place in the national capital on December 14, 2018, a 27-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by "over 20 women bouncers" and her mother-in-law said the police.

An FIR has been registered on the basis of the victim's complaint. According to the police, the victim, Garima Chaudhary, was assaulted on December 10 during noon time when she came back from her parent's house in Haryana's Rohtak. The woman further revealed that when she returned home along with her mother and was about to enter her husband's house at Saket, a group of over 30 goons, including 20 women bouncers, assaulted her and her mother and prevented them from entering the house.

The victim claims that she and her mother was dragged out of the house by the bouncers. According to the FIR filed by the police, "When Garima resisted their attempts, the women bouncers and her mother-in-law Sunita Chaudhary assaulted her. They even punched her mother." The victim further elaborates in her FIR that she has a life threat from her mother-in-law.

Garima also alleged that her husband, Tejveer, was also involved in the alleged assault on her and her mother. She suspects that her husband may have escaped from the backdoor on the day of the crime.

"I don't know why my mother-in-law doesn't want to keep me in my husband's house. She also made my husband go underground. He is not answering my calls," Garima added. Garima married Tejver in November 2017.

"We have registered a case and booked accused persons for making sexually-coloured remarks, stalking and other relevant sections. A hunt is on to nab the accused persons," a senior police officer said.

With inputs from IANS

