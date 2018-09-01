28 Rajasthan school kids injured in road accident

national

Representational Image

At least 28 school children were injured when their school bus turned turtle in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Saturday, police said.

The children belonged to the Krishna Public School and the incident took place around 7 a.m. in Saray village, when the bus took a sharp turn to avoid hitting a biker.

Aged between five and 15, the frightened children started screaming as their school bus tilted and then turned turtle.

A police team rescued the children after much difficulty, Sub-Inspector Ram Singh from Bandikui police station said.

The injured were rushed to the Dausa hospital. While one student has sustained serious injuries, at least eight others have grave wounds but are reported to be out of danger. The rest have been discharged from hospital, he added.

The driver Sushil Gurjar is absconding, Singh said. The parents have filed a complaint against him.

