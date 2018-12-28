28-year-old dies after being hit by train, police blame fog

national

Representational picture

A 28-year-old woman was killed and her six-year-old daughter seriously injured when they were hit by a goods train while trying to cross a railway track here Friday, with the police saying the dense fog in the area might have contributed to the accident.

The local police said Maya was trying to cross the railway track in Tulsipur police station area with her daughter when they were hit by the train.

They said the two were rushed to a nearby community health centre where the woman succumbed to her injuries. The reduced visibility due to the dense cover of fog in the area in the early hours Friday is believed to be a cause of the accident, police added.

