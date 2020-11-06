28-year-old Jalgaon man killed with sword and chopper over petty fight

In a gang war that erupted in Maharashtra's Jalgaon city over giving side to a two-wheeler, a former Mayor's son, who tried to resolve the issue, was brutally killed with a sword and chopper. The alleged incident took place on Wednesday night near the Shivaji Nagar cemetery.

Also Read: Wife claims husband born out of mother-in-law's alleged illicit relationship

The deceased, identified as Rakesh (28), a resident of Shivaji Nagar, is the son of former mayor Ashok Sapkale. According to the complaint lodged by the deceased's younger brother Sonu Sapkale at the city police station, Sonu was passing through Shivajinagar cemetery on a two-wheeler with Salman Sheikh Yusuf at 11.30 pm to deliver a tiffin box to his father, reports Mumbai Mirror.

At that time, a person named Vishal and another young man were coming from behind on a two-wheeler. They were not given side to overtake. This seems to have enraged them so much that they sped ahead and parked their motorcycle horizontally, thereby blocking the route. Later, a person called Ganesh and two more strangers reached the spot on another two-wheeler and the youngsters kicked Sonu's bike.

In no time, the argument escalated and Ganesh tried to hit Sonu on the head with a sword. Sonu suffered head injuries and he was then beaten up with batons, Meanwhile, Sonu's elder brother Rakesh and his friend Sachin Laddha reached the spot in a four-wheeler. While Rakesh tried to settle the dispute, Ganesh allegedly attacked him on the thigh with a sword. Another person hit him on the head with a chopper.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

In the alleged attack, Rakesh was seriously injured. After seeing a crowd gathered, the assailants fled on their two-wheeler. Rakesh was admitted to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The Jalgaon police arrested Ganesh Dangal Sonawane (resident of Valmikanagar) and Vishal Sanjay Sapkale (resident of Salunkhe in Prajapatnagar).

The two have been remanded to police custody for five days. The search is on for other suspects who are absconding.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news