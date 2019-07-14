28-year-old man allegedly killed his live-in partner to death in Nagpur

crime

Nagpur: A 28-year-old man allegedly killed his live-in partner to death near Kelvad-Pandhurna highway. The accused is now under police custody and a case has been registered against him.

"Live-in partner of a 20-year old girl brutally hacked her to death near Kelvad-Pandhurna highway. The body of the girl with severe head injuries was found on the roadside," Police Inspector Crime Branch Nagpur Rural, Anil Jattwar said.

"The girl identified as Khushi Parihar (20) who was a resident of Digdoh in Hingna tehsil. She was a student of Raisoni college and also worked as a model. We have arrested accused Ashraf Afsar Sheikh," he added.

In another case, a mentally unstable man had allegedly three members of a family, including a teenage girl stabbed to death in Maharashtra. The alleged incident occurred in Nimgaon village in Shirdi temple town of Nashik district on Saturday.

Reportedly, two persons were injured during the incident. Deputy Superintendent of Police Somnath Wakchoure said that the accused, Arjun Panhale (50), who was apparently not mentally sound, had a tiff with a family residing in his neighbourhood over some cleanliness issue outside his house.

The accused reportedly went to his neighbour's house and attacked three persons there with a sharp grass-cutting tool. All the three were killed on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Namdev Thakur (62), his wife Dagubai Thakur (50) and daughter Khushi Thakur (16). Two other persons received injuries when they tried to save their family members and were undergoing treatment at a local hospital, the official said.

Panhale, who worked as a plumber, was subsequently arrested and the weapon used in the crime was seized, he said, adding that some paper clippings of crime news, rotten fruits and empty plastic bottles were found in his house. A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he said.

With inputs from PTI

