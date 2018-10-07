28-year-old man arrested for supplying drugs

crime

A 28-year-old man was arrested from southeast Delhi for allegedly supplying drugs, police said Saturday.

The Narcotics squad nabbed Abhijit Mukherjee, a resident of Delhi, who was involved in drug peddling in New Friends Colony area, Taimoor Nagar, Khirjrabad village and Delhi/NCR, they said. The police received information regarding supply of heroin in the area.

"On Friday at around 8.3 pm, the team laid a trap near Ashoka Park, Khijradab Village. A suspect person was seen and he tried to run away after seeing the police. However, he was later apprehended," said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Thirty two grams of heroin was seized from his possession, he said.

During interrogation, he revealed that he is a school drop-out. In the early age, he came in contact with some drug-peddlers to earn quick money and he started supplying drugs for them, the DCP said.

