28-year-old man commits suicide due to illness in Uttar Pradesh

A 28-year-old man reportedly committed suicide at Ankit Vihar here due to his illness, police said today. The body of Vikas Sharma was found hanging from the ceiling of his room last evening, the Police said

Representational Picture

A 28-year-old man reportedly committed suicide at Ankit Vihar here due to his illness, police said today. The body of Vikas Sharma was found hanging from the ceiling of his room last evening, they said.



According to the victim's family, he was depressed due to his illness. The body has been sent for postmortem, police added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever