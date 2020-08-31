28-year-old man commits suicide, wife booked

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Mohali police in Punjab booked a woman for abetment of her husband's suicide. The woman's husband (28) hanged himself from the ceiling fan at his house in Dhakoli. According to police officials, the alleged incident took place at around 9 am while the victim's wife was at work.

After the man was found hanging, he was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, where he was declared brought dead. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the deceased's father blamed his daughter-in-law for harassing his son and forcing him to take the extreme step.

The couple had tied the knot in November 2019, a police official said. Officer Dharampal Singh, who is investigating the case said the victim's wife has been booked under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

