28-year-old man drowns in Ganga canal while worshipping

The incident took place last evening when Tanuj Kumar (28) was worshipping in the canal. He slipped into the waters, SHO H N Singh said

Representational Picture

A man drowned in the Ganga canal near Nagla village here while performing a religious ritual, police said today.

The incident took place last evening when Tanuj Kumar (28) was worshipping in the canal. He slipped into the waters, SHO H N Singh said.

The body has not yet been recovered, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever