28-year-old man drowns in Ganga canal while worshipping

Jul 24, 2018, 11:22 IST | PTI

The incident took place last evening when Tanuj Kumar (28) was worshipping in the canal. He slipped into the waters, SHO H N Singh said

A man drowned in the Ganga canal near Nagla village here while performing a religious ritual, police said today.
The incident took place last evening when Tanuj Kumar (28) was worshipping in the canal. He slipped into the waters, SHO H N Singh said.

The body has not yet been recovered, he said.

