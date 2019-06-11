28-year-old man posts photos of kissing sculptures in temple; held

crime

During one of his holidays in the week, the man, accompanied by his friends, had visited the temple and during the time clicked these photos and posted them on Facebook

Representational Pic

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Sunday account of defiling a place of worship as well as outraging religious sentiments when he posted a few photos on social media site Facebook of him kissing, hugging and touching sculptures at Brihadeeshwara Temple in Thanjavur, which is also known as the Big Temple.

According to New Indian Express, M Rathinavel, of Kottapattu, first lodged a complaint at the Cantonment police station after which, the accused, K Mujibur Rahman, was arrested. He is a native of Tirunelveli and works with a food delivery app located in Tiruchy.

Several Hindu activists belonging to different groups went on to circulate these photos and also demanded action against the accused.

The youth had captioned some of the photos “wear a shawl, friend”. According to the cops, Rahman was staying at one of his relative’s house located in Sengulam Colony. "On June 5 he was on leave and went to Thanjavur on his bike with his friends. While visiting the temple there, he took these pictures and posted them on Facebook," said a police officer.

Rahman was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and Section 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs). The accused will be produced before a magistrate.

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates