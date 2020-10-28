28-year-old man tries to steal car from service station in Gujarat, held

A 28-year-old man tried using a unique modus operandi to steal a car from a service station in Ramol, Ahmedabad, but was caught by a vigilant security guard as he did not have the gate pass for the vehicle.

As per a report in the Times of India, the accused has been identified as Mahesh Rajput. He was handed over to Ramol police station.

According to the FIR lodged by Vivek Rajput, 27, the supervisor of the service station, on Sunday when he was on duty the security guard, Kanu Vanand, called him at about 5pm and said that a man was trying to leave the service station without a gate pass.

"The FIR further says Vanand and other employees then went to the gate to ask the man, who was later identified as Mahesh Rajput, about the gate pass. Rajput had no answer. Vanand then pulled out the job card of the car he was trying to drive out, and called its owner, Ramji Desai. Desai said he had not sent anyone to pick up his car. The accused then confessed that he was trying to steal the car," said a police official.

Ramol police sources said Rajput had sneaked into the service station on the pretext of using the toilet.

"He then went to the back of the service station and saw a car with the keys in the ignition. He started it and tried to drive out," added the official.

