28-year-old MNC employee raped by on pretext of marriage

The woman has claimed the accused was married and often borrowed money ranging between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 from her on a monthly basis

A 28-year-old employee of an multinational company has alleged she was raped by a married man here who also duped her of Rs 10 lakh, police said Thursday.

In her complaint filed at a police station in Dwarka district on Monday, the woman alleged the 48-year-old man raped her on the pretext of marriage. She also said the accused's wife abused and threatened her for being the other woman in their marriage, police said. The victim alleged she first met the man on a flight in 2013.

He had introduced himself as the director of an electronics company and told her that his company was under debt and wanted investors, a senior police officer said. The woman had expressed interest to help him and they held meetings to discuss the situation, he said. The two then got into a relationship as the man had claimed to be a bachelor, but he was married, the officer said.

The woman came to know about his marriage after she found a woman's clothes at his apartment in Gurgaon, he said. However, the accused convinced the victim that he was unhappy in his marriage and promised to marry her after divorcing his wife, he added.

When his wife learnt about their illicit affair, she allegedly abused and threatened the woman of dire consequences, the officer said. The woman has claimed the accused often borrowed money ranging between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 from her on a monthly basis, police said, adding that the victim had transferred around Rs 10 lakh to him in total over a span of time, he said. The accused has been arrested, the police officer said.