28-year-old on way to work crushed under tanker at Mahim

national

According to the police, she had been trying to overtake a tempo when her scooter skidded and she fell on the road

Dharmishtha Sisodiya

A 28-year-old event manager was crushed to death at Mahim Causeway on Monday morning while on her way to Andheri. The woman has been identified as Dharmishtha Sisodiya, a resident of Lower Parel. Dharmishtha was riding a scooter and had been attempting to ride past a tempo when she lost her grip on the vehicle and fell on the road. The driver of a tanker that was next to her did not see her fall and rode over her. The Mahim police have booked the tanker driver.

Also Read: Minor run over by car in Delhi's Neb Sarai, dies

Sisodiya was working with Tarasame Mittal Talent management as artiste manager and client service personnel. A resident of NM Joshi Marg, she used to travel to her workplace at Versova on her scooter every day. On Monday, around 10.20am, she left for work as usual and when she reached Mahim Causeway she tried to overtake a tempo. But, her scooter skidded and she fell on the road.

Also Read: Two dead after landslide hits truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda



The scooter that was involved in the accident

An investigating officer said, "The rear tyres of the tanker next to her drove over her abdomen and she began to bleed profusely." The officer added, "Onlookers immediately took her to Bhabha Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival." Senior Inspector Milind Gandakush of Mahim Police station said, "We have booked the tanker driver in connection with the accident. He has been booked under IPC section 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence)." The driver has been identified as Mohan Ramcharan Pal, 43.

Also Read: Four killed in Uttar Pradesh accident

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates