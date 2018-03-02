28-year-old student tries to derail German's next government

The 28-year-old leader of the Social Democrat's youth wing is trying to derail Chancellor Angela Merkel's government coalition with the center-left Social Democrats





The 28-year-old leader of the Social Democrat's youth wing is trying to derail Chancellor Angela Merkel's government coalition with the center-left Social Democrats. Kevin Kuehnert is touring the country before a ballot by the more than 460,000 Social Democratic party members on the coalition deal and calling on them to vote against a grand coalition government like that of the past four years.

Kuehnert works part-time for a member of the Berlin state legislature when he's not taking online classes at Hagen University. Elected head of the SPD's youth wing known as the Jusos short for "Young Socialists" in November, his penchant for impassioned speeches and dedication to the anti-grand coalition cause have propelled him to the forefront of the fight.

