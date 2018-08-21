28-year-old woman allegedly kills self, her young sons by jumping in river

national

The twenty-eight-year-old woman left her home with her two sons on August 18 after an argument with other family members, the police said

Representational picture

Fed up with domestic fights, a woman allegedly killed herself and her two children by jumping into Nayar river in Paithani area of Pauri district, police said yesterday.

The three bodies were recovered from the river, they said. The twenty eight-year-old woman left her home with her two sons on August 18 after an argument with other family members, police said. Residents of her saw the trio going towards the Nayar river, they said.

When the woman and the kids did not return home till late in the night, family members got concerned and reported the matter to the police yesterday, an officer at the Paithani police station said. A search was launched and the bodies were recovered from the river near Jitoli village, he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem to Pauri hospital. Frequent domestic fights are being seen as a possible cause behind the woman taking the extreme step, the officer at the Paithani police station said.

